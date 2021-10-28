North Platte unified bowling team prepares for upcoming season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Bulldogs winter sports season starts Saturday in Kearney when the unified bowling team hits the lanes to open up the year.

Unified bowling is a collaboration between the Nebraska School Activities Association and Special Olympics Nebraska that allows special needs students and general education students to compete alongside each other in a sport.

Head Coach and special education teacher Tessa Matuszczak says the team has high expectations after coming up just short last year, but there are more important things than winning and having perfect games.

“Last year, we were runner-up at districts which was really exciting. We were one pin away from going to state. We had some wild card slots and we missed out on wild card slot by one pin. So that was a little bit of a disappointment. We are really big on being a part of a team. We like to celebrate what happens, no matter what happens. The wins are great, but that’s not our main focus. Our main focus is to make sure that everybody is part of a team and everybody is feeling welcome.”

The program started in 2016 with 13 students and has now grown to over 40 athletes since under Matuszczak. The players feel the purpose of unified bowling helps everyone involved as everyone deserves to participate in sports regardless of skill or ability.

“It’s really fun. I like being there for like the special needs and stuff. I’ve been doing it for three years strong now and I’m more into it more this year than I have been like any other year. I like the friendships you build and what it’s really about. I feel it’s really about getting those special needs into sports and actually interacting with them. It’s better than just them going to school an not actually being in any extra curriculars at all.”

“It’s an awesome experience. There’s a whole bunch of joy and everyone’s super nice to each other. It’s kind of nice getting to like help kids who can’t actually do other sports or be able to do it. It’s like an awesome opportunity to help other people. Last year we were really close to going to state, and I think this year we will go to state. I think we’re going to have more players than we ever had before and it’s gonna just be another amazing year.”

