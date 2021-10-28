Record-breaking year for Nebraska Passport Program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Did you explore Nebraska this year? That question is a yes for more than 1,300 Nebraskans and tourists who traveled the state to complete their 2021 Nebraska Passport.

There was a record breaking number 1,314 people who made it to all 70 stops. That’s compared to the 1,188 in 2020.

“It’s exciting to have another record-breaking number of Passport Champions this year,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “The Passport continues to be successful at encouraging Nebraskans to move throughout the state, spreading their tourism dollars and giving those from out-of-state ideas on where to travel.”

The program took place from May 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

2021 Nebraska Passport Statistics:

From submitted Passports, 195,441 stamps were collected.

The average number of stamps submitted per participant was 31.

Participants included residents from 399 Nebraska communities and 37 states.

Passport participants ranged in age from 5 months to 93-years-old.

Participants submitted over 850 stories of their travels on Nebraskapassport.com

This year’s prize drawings for those who reached all 70 stops were an Omaha Steaks Monthly Steak Box, one combo meal a week for a year from Runza Restaurants and three two-night stays at select Nebraska Game and Parks properties.

Prize drawings for those who received at least one stamp were $300 worth of Nebraska Lottery Scratch Tickets, a $250 gift card from Pump & Pantry and prize donations from current and past Passport stops.

Participants also received prizes when they reached 10, 25, 50 and 70 stops and a voucher for free admission to the Tree Adventures at Arbor Day Farm was given to kids who reached all 70 stops.

According to a study done by Dean Runyan Associates, in 2019, the Nebraska Passport program generated $23.7 million in travel spending throughout the state and $1.9 million in state and local tax revenue. For every dollar Nebraska Tourism invested in the program, $150 was generated in traveler spending and $12.30 was generated in tax revenue.

And start thinking about 2022.

Applications are now being accepted for Nebraska Tourism’s 2022 Passport Program. Any Nebraska destination is welcome to apply to become a Passport stop. The application deadline is November 30, 2021. Questions about participating in the program can be directed to info@nebraskapassport.com.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.