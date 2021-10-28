Sun Theater hosts Sod Witch Trail fundraiser

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - The Dawson County community of Gothenburg is bringing the haunting season back for the first time in eight years.

Planning for the first annual Sod Witch Trail started in August after community members were looking for ideas to raise money for the Sun Theater.

Board members have hosted the Dancing with the Stars competition for their major fundraiser, but with the ongoing pandemic they didn’t want to take the chance of having the event cancelled.

“Since this is outdoors and you can stay relatively far apart, we thought it was a great thing to do,” said Sun Theater Event Coordinator Jessie Hruza. “We got a couple of Halloween loving girls and we put together this trail. The Sod House Museum was gracious enough to let us use their entire property. They made an entire trail for us and it’s pretty creepy.”

The event starts Thursday, Oct. 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The trail will be open until midnight on Friday and Saturday and until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

“If there are still people out we will stay open until midnight,” Hruza said. “It just depends on how late people want to stay out since it is on a Sunday.”

Tickets are $15 each. Fast passes are available for $10.

The trail will take about 20 minutes to complete. Popcorn, hot chocolate and s’mores will be available for purchase.

