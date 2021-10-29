District 177 welcomes trick-or-treaters

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - District 177 opened their doors to trick-or-treaters Friday afternoon. Merchants handed out candy to children.

Families say they’re thankful to the mall for opening their doors to allow their children to trick-or-treat in a safe environment.

“It really is nice that the community does come together and offer a safe place for the kids because then they wouldn’t possibly get hit by a car going in the neighborhoods and we know this is a safe place for the kids to come,” said Wanda Cooper.

Six tickets to Golden Ticket Cinemas were also given away.

