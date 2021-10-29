Advertisement

District 177 welcomes trick-or-treaters

District 177 hosted a Halloween trick-or-treating event Friday afternoon.
District 177 hosted a Halloween trick-or-treating event Friday afternoon.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - District 177 opened their doors to trick-or-treaters Friday afternoon. Merchants handed out candy to children.

Families say they’re thankful to the mall for opening their doors to allow their children to trick-or-treat in a safe environment.

“It really is nice that the community does come together and offer a safe place for the kids because then they wouldn’t possibly get hit by a car going in the neighborhoods and we know this is a safe place for the kids to come,” said Wanda Cooper.

Six tickets to Golden Ticket Cinemas were also given away.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Website to assist people opposing a vaccine mandate.
Mandates and vaccines, sorting it all out
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Trumbull girl found
The Sun Theater is spooking things up this Halloween season with their first annual Sod Witch...
Sun Theater hosts Sod Witch Trail fundraiser
Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts bars state agencies from complying with President Biden’s vaccine mandate

Latest News

10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule
Nebraskaland National Bank hosted a free Halloween Open House Friday afternoon ahead of...
Nebraskaland National Bank hosts Halloween Open House
Grand Island terror convict Clinton Garno.
GI courthouse terror convict gets probation, time served
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks during a...
Judge bars Rep. Fortenberry from being alone with evidence