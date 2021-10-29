Advertisement

Judge bars Rep. Fortenberry from being alone with evidence

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks during a...
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., speaks during a campaign rally tour stop in Omaha, Neb. A federal grand jury has indicted Fortenberry, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska not to be left alone with any evidence related to charges that he lied to FBI agents about illegal foreign donations to his campaign.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld in Los Angeles issued the ruling to try to protect confidential informants or cooperating witnesses in the case so they can potentially be used in other investigations.

The judge says the order was necessary so that prosecutors can fulfill their duty to turn over evidence to Fortenberry’s lawyers that may be used against him at trial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Website to assist people opposing a vaccine mandate.
Mandates and vaccines, sorting it all out
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Trumbull girl found
The Sun Theater is spooking things up this Halloween season with their first annual Sod Witch...
Sun Theater hosts Sod Witch Trail fundraiser
North Platte Chief of Police Daniel Hudson thanks his family, friends and colleagues for their...
North Platte Chief of Police Daniel Hudson retires

Latest News

Rain and snow possible as well..
Less wind and briefly warmer...
Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts bars state agencies from complying with President Biden’s vaccine mandate
Vaccine card
Nebraska joins coalition in filing suit to halt vaccine mandate for federal contractors
Unified Bowling
North Platte unified bowling team prepares for upcoming season