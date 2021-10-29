Advertisement

Less wind and briefly warmer...

By John Walsh
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Winds speeds will continue to diminish through the night as high pressure builds into Western Nebrasks. The combination of lighter winds and clear skies will allow morning temperatures to plunge as low as the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s.

Clear skies, less wind drops temps into the upper 20s to low 30s.
The good news is they will rebound nicely by the afternoon. With west winds, afternoon highs Friday will climb into the mid to upper 60s with possible low 70s over parts of the Panhandle and extreme southwest.

Seasonably mild in the low to mid 60s
The warm up will be brief. Saturday will continue to be mild in the Sandhills, again pushing into the mid 60s. But that region will be ahead of an approaching cold front that will usher in much cooler weather for the the rest of the weekend, starting with the Panhandle on Saturday and spreading east. An upper level trough in Canada will dig south and interact with upper level energy that could bring rain and snow chances to Western Nebraska, Halloween into the middle of next week. Models diverge on how agressively the cold will arrive and the timing of the precipitation so there is a much to work out. The take away is we’re looking at consective days that will be the coldest we’ve seen this autumn with the potential for accumulating snow. To what degree? That still has to be worked out.

Rain and snow possible as well..
