Nebraskaland National Bank hosts Halloween Open House

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraskaland National Bank hosted a free Halloween Open House Friday afternoon ahead of Halloween.

Staff handed out candy to trick or treaters. Staff said after taking a year off due to the pandemic they are excited to see the kiddos dressed up in their favorite costumes once again.

“Heartwarming is the first word that comes to mind, especially after the year we’ve had over the past two years actually, and so it’s good to hear them throughout the building and hear the laughter and hear the kids get excited about candy,” said Evonne Keck, Nebraskaland National Bank Public Relations Coordinator. “It’s just great to be back open to the community.”

Families also had the opportunity to vote for their favorite pumpkin decorated by the staff.

