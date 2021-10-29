Ogallala unified bowling gets ready for a new season

OGALLALA, Neb. (KNOP) - Basketball isn’t the only winter sports played on a wood surface.

Unified bowling combines special needs student athletes with general education students as they compete against other schools. Ogallala started their program just a few years ago and has already gained serious traction.

“Last year, I had like eight students out for unified bowling and this year I have 25. So word is spreading that it’s a fun thing to be a part of. Our expectations are mainly to have fun. Of course we’re here to compete. We would like to bowl good. But we’re really about unity and having a good time. If we make it to districts, or compete well in districts, wonderful. If we make it to state, even better. We’re here to have fun and support that relationship between the athletes and the partners.”

Much like playing games with friends, having fun is the key to success in unified bowling. Junior Zachary Christensen qualified for state last year. Despite the individual accolades, representing his hometown and making amazing friends means more than any trophy.

“Honestly, I would have never thought that I’d be improving friendships throughout a sport. Let alone my favorite sport: bowling. But it’s been amazing to see how I’ve improved friendships within bowling and even outside of school activities. I feel like my favorite part is being able to have my previous third grade teacher as the coach and being able to actually be able to represent Ogallala in a sport that is just starting to get out as an NSAA sport.”

Ogallala’s regular bowling squad begins practice in a few weeks. Keep it locked in to knopnews2.com for more Indians coverage.

