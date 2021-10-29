Advertisement

Ogallala unified bowling gets ready for a new season

oga uni bowl
oga uni bowl(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGALLALA, Neb. (KNOP) - Basketball isn’t the only winter sports played on a wood surface.

Unified bowling combines special needs student athletes with general education students as they compete against other schools. Ogallala started their program just a few years ago and has already gained serious traction.

“Last year, I had like eight students out for unified bowling and this year I have 25. So word is spreading that it’s a fun thing to be a part of. Our expectations are mainly to have fun. Of course we’re here to compete. We would like to bowl good. But we’re really about unity and having a good time. If we make it to districts, or compete well in districts, wonderful. If we make it to state, even better. We’re here to have fun and support that relationship between the athletes and the partners.”

Melinda Nielsen, Head Coach

Much like playing games with friends, having fun is the key to success in unified bowling. Junior Zachary Christensen qualified for state last year. Despite the individual accolades, representing his hometown and making amazing friends means more than any trophy.

“Honestly, I would have never thought that I’d be improving friendships throughout a sport. Let alone my favorite sport: bowling. But it’s been amazing to see how I’ve improved friendships within bowling and even outside of school activities. I feel like my favorite part is being able to have my previous third grade teacher as the coach and being able to actually be able to represent Ogallala in a sport that is just starting to get out as an NSAA sport.”

Zachary Christensen, Junior

Ogallala’s regular bowling squad begins practice in a few weeks. Keep it locked in to knopnews2.com for more Indians coverage.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port-a-potties were seen outside the Nebraska State Penitentiary Wednesday afternoon after...
Nebraska state penitentiary water shut-off a symptom of aging corrections facilities
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Trumbull girl found
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., in this file...
Ricketts: Nebraska to seek injunction against OSHA vaccine requirements
Website to assist people opposing a vaccine mandate.
Mandates and vaccines, sorting it all out
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

Latest News

Unified Bowling
North Platte unified bowling team prepares for upcoming season
Season Preview: North Platte Unified Bowling
Season Preview: North Platte Unified Bowling
Maxwell recap
Football Flashback: The 2021 Maxwell Wildcats
Football Flashback: The 2021 Maxwell Wildcats
Football Flashback: The 2021 Maxwell Wildcats