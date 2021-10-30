Advertisement

Anselmo-Merna tops Stanton 26-20

merna
merna(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Anselmo-Merna now has two playoff wins this year after a 26-20 win over Stanton.

The Coyotes were up 14-7 at halftime but faced a scare. Carter Johnson through an interception in the end zone and the Mustangs nearly through a halftime hail mary soon after. Stanton would tie things up early in the third after a touchdown run by Parker Krusemark but the Coyotes hold on.

Anselmo-Merna next faces Burwell next Friday.

