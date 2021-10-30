Advertisement

Broken Bow falls to Pierce 27-14

broken
broken(Colton Emswiler)
By Colton Emswiler
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Broken Bow Indians are one-and-done in the postseason following a home loss to Pierce 27-14.

Momentum looked good early on as the home team blocked a punt, but a fourth down pass fell incomplete and the Blue Jays took over. They would also score first on a touchdown run by Matt Christensen. Broken Bow’s Austin Harvey would later fumble on another fourth down as his squad just didn’t click on the night.

Broken Bow finishes the season 7-3, their most wins sine 2015.

