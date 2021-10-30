Colder and cloudy Sunday with snowfall increasing Sunday Night into Monday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Saturday afternoon was sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Breezy conditions with winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts upwards in the 30mph range.

Temperatures are starting to cool in the northwest regions of our area (Andre Brooks)

Breezy conditions filtering into the region (Andre Brooks)

Conditions for Halloween will be changing dramatically. First, temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees colder than they were Saturday with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. There will be breezy condtions accompanying these conditions. Cloud skies will enter the region Sunday morning into the afternoon hours, which will also keep the temperatures down.

Colder temperatures in the region with temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s (Andre Brooks)

Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening, a weak area of low pressure will be forming to southwest of the area. This will allow for a easterly to northeasterly wind. This will allow for lift in the atmosphere for the development of a snow band over the area. This snow band will continue to intensify Sunday night into Monday morning. Snow accumulations at this time wih a blend of the model guidance suggests that snowfall west of Gordon, Alliance and Sidney will potentially see 2 to 4 inches of snow. East of that region, snowfall will be 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Snowfall increasing Sunday night into Monday due to a weak area of low pressure to the southwest and a high pressure to the northwest (Andre Brooks)

Snowfall estimates for the region Sunday night into Monday (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures for the day on Monday will remain cold with highs in the low to upper 30s with continued snowfall and breezy conditions. These cold conditions will continue for the day on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Additional snowfall is possible for Tuesday as another snow band could form, but the details on tha is a little murky at this time. We will keep you posted on the details moving forward. Temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Cold conditions to continue on the day Monday (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.