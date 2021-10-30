Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Columbus

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the first round of the Class A State playoffs the North Platte Bulldogs hosted the Columbus Discoverers.

On the first drive of the game for Columbus it would be North Platte’s Caleb Kinkaid who would come up with a big sack for the Dawgs.

On the next drive for North Platte Quarterback Caleb Tonkinson pulls it down and keeps it himself to get the touchdown for the Bulldogs putting them up 7-0.

The Dawgs next possession they are in the red zone of about the 15 yard line where we see Tonkinson keep it for himself again and North Platte will go up 14-0.

The Discoverers will come back with an answer as they find the end zone for the first time on the next drive of the game. The score is now 14-10 North Platte.

On to the second half of play, North Platte’s Brock Roblee gets the handoff from Tonkinson and has a powerful run up the middle and is brought down by a host of Discoverers. The Dawgs were only able to get a field goal out of this drive though, 17-10 North Platte.

Columbus would rally back to get another touchdown on the next drive, but now without a huge stop from Vince Genatone in the red zone.

The Dawgs will ice it on their next drive with a touchdown by Roblee.

North Platte wins a big one at home by a score of 24-17.

