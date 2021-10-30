Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Saint Pat’s vs. Cedar Catholic

By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s the first week of the post season for the Saint Pat’s Irish and they were facing off against the Cedar Catholic Trojans in the C2 playoffs.

Cedar Catholic will take to the air in the first quarter, but it’s Saint Pat’s who comes down with it for the interception. The Irish weren’t able to make anything happen though on the ensuing drive. The game still tied at zero.

The Trojans will get the ball back, but the defense of Saint will come up with a big sack.

The Irish will come up with the only touchdown of the first half at the very end of the second quarter. That would be the only touchdown for the Irish this game as Cedar Catholic will come back in the second half to win this one 20-7.

