Friday Night Football: Sandhills Thedford vs. Mead Raiders

By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On October 29, Sandhills Thedford took on the Mead Raiders for their second round in the playoffs.

At the tail end of the second quarter, Sand hill’s Thedford’s Trae Hickman makes it through the raider defense into the end zone. Thedford leads 44 to 6 going into halftime. When the Mead raiders come back from the break rejuvenated, their defense is ready to knock down anything in their paths. Knights Brayden Guggenmos and Dane Pokorny ended up on the bad side of those pile-ups.

However, what the Raiders were not prepared for is Sand hill’s Thedford’s Trae Hickman to run past all their men into the end zone. The score is now 52 to six.

Sandhill Thedford keeps their winning streak and wins the game 62 to 6.

