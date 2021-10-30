Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Wallace vs. Hay Springs

By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Picking up Wallace in the second quarter, where the wildcats are up 32 to 14. Both teams played strong on defense and offense. Hay Springs Hawk Dylan Raymer runs the ball, but he faces Carson Glunz who wasted no time taking him down.

Then we have Gage Mintken trying to get past Glunz, but then Gabe Varvel trips over him. Two additional wildcats swoop in to stop Mintken.

Wallace wins 64 to 44. The Wildcats advance to the next round where they will face Pawnee City.

