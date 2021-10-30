Friday Night Sports Hero: Ryan Kaminski

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week for Friday Night Sports Hero we feature a three sport athlete from North Platte High School. Ryan Kaminski competes on the football field, basketball court and soccer field for the Bulldogs. Although, part of this football season for Ryan is looking a little different. Halfway through the regular season the Dawgs were playing Lincoln North Star at home and they won the game 47-9. The Dawgs might have won the game, but they lost Ryan who played Wide Receiver to a season ending injury. During the first half of the game Ryan went up for a catch and came down with the ball along with a broken tibia and fibula.

“I knew it was broken in half right away,” says Kaminski.

The days following his injury Ryan received overwhelming support from his teammates.

“The couple days after my surgery was tough but all those guys out there [his teammates on the field] they were by me all the time. They came over almost everyday to ask how I was, it was just great I’m so lucky to have them for my injury,” Kaminski says.

Despite his injury, Ryan is still finds ways to be there for his team. He says while this injury has been the biggest adversity he’s faced in sports and life in general, it’s giving him a different perspective on the sports he plays that he’s never been able to see before.

“Just trying to still have my same role I know I can’t be out there playing but try to keep the positivity and leadership before I got injured,” explains Kaminski.

North Platte Quarterback, Caleb Tonkinson says losing Ryan was a huge loss for the team because he is such a leader, but being able to see Ryan still find ways to contribute to the team has meant a lot to the entire team.

“He’s always on the sidelines. You know last week he walked around with an ipad and I think this week he’s helping out signaling plays and stuff. So, just him being on the sidelines he’s always trying to help people, keep them up after a bad play and he’s just always there to help people out after they’ve gone down or done something bad,” Tonkinson explains.

Ryan says even though he has had to unfortunately sit out on the rest of football season, he is optimistic that he will be back for part of basketball season and all of soccer season. He says that if this experience has taught him anything it’s to always stay positive.

“I just learned that you’ve always gotta stay positive through anything and there’s always a positive to everything,” says Kaminski.

As far as college goes, Ryan says he would like to play one of his three sports at the next level. Where he will play, he is still undecided and is hoping to figure that out in the near future.

Wishing Ryan a speedy rest of his recovery and best of luck with his winter and springs sports!

