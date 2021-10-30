Giving students real-life experience at NCTA

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - They lined up on the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture campus in Curtis on Thursday afternoon, facing into the chilly 35-mph Nebraska wind. They came to run, or walk, dressed as “dead graduates,” a “unicorn,” a “cow,” and more.

On Thursday, a 5K Halloween run kicked off the holiday season in Curtis, bringing a fun event to NCTA students and the community. The 5K was the product of a human relations class taught by Dr. Eric Reed of Curtis. Dr. Reed said he had many goals with the assignment.

“One [goal] was to encourage greater civic engagement (a stronger commitment to being an active participant in the community). Another goal was to give students real-world opportunities to practice some of the “soft” human and leadership skills we talk about in class.

According to Dr. Reed, the opportunity to be LIVE with News 2 with the project gave the students, Gillian Brinker, Hayden Baker, and William Huebner a “great chance for them to practice their impromptu public speaking skills. They got to see that their efforts were noticed.”

Gillian Brinker is a second-year student at NCTA. She comes to Nebraska from Alaska to study. She says she originally planned to have “goat yoga” at the park but that didn’t work out. For the event, she dressed as a traffic cone.

“Everybody in the class has to either on their own or in a group put on an event where we practice communication, networking, and basically just hosting something for the community or the campus.”

Hayden Baker is a second-year student at NCTA from Kearney. He said he enjoys meeting new people so this was a fun class project.

“I really enjoyed putting on this event. It’s something we thought would be fun for the community.”

The class project was organized by Brinker and Baker, and also William Huebner of Hershey. Huebner is also a second-year student at NCTA. He set up the course and timed the runners.

“It could have been a little better environment. A bit windy. They might not like me very much running straight into the wind uphill, but that’s okay.”

