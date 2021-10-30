Great Plains Health announces Ivan Mitchell as new chief executive officer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a nationwide search, the Great Plains Health board of directors is proud to announce that Ivan Mitchell has accepted the role of chief executive officer at GPHealth.

Mitchell, who is currently the chief operating officer at GPHealth, is set to assume the role on Jan. 1, 2022. Consulting firm Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) conducted a nationwide search and reviewed over 100 candidates. At the end of the search, Mitchell was the clear choice among the board of directors, medical staff, and senior leadership.

“I am excited for Ivan and this next chapter for the hospital. I have the highest confidence in Ivan and his ability to continue to move this organization in the right direction. We have worked hard to build a thriving culture and I know Ivan will do nothing but the best as the leader of GPHealth.”

Mitchell has been in a role of leadership over the last six years at GPHealth.

Ivan Mitchell named new CEO for GPHealth in North Platte. George Hipple Photography 105 W. 6th St. North Platte, NE 69101 308-534-2507 (George Hipple Photography | George Hipple Photograpy)

“During that tenure, GPHealth has reached many milestones, including recognition as a top rural hospital by the Leapfrog Group, and I am proud to have played an active role in those accomplishments. I look forward to serving in this new role and will work diligently to continue bringing outstanding health care to this region,”

Mitchell has over fifteen years of experience in the healthcare industry serving in various capacities, including previous experience as a CEO. He worked for over two years as CEO at Towner County Medical Center in Cando, North Dakota.

“Great Plains Health is moving in the right direction. During the CEO search, the board wanted to ensure that GPHealth’s next leader would continue to build on the solid foundation laid by Mel. Ivan is passionate for independent healthcare and cares deeply for this organization. His experience in the industry and understanding of the culture here are an asset for all of us at GPHealth.”

“Ivan is a focused and engaged leader. I am confident that he will further move this organization to new heights because of his ability to build relationships and lead with transparency. He has proven over the last six years that he is a thoughtful decision-maker with a strategic long-term vision. Great Plains Health is in good hands.”

