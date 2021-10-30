Great Plains Health announces Ivan Mitchell as new chief executive officer

Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a nationwide search, the Great Plains Health board of directors is proud to announce that Ivan Mitchell has accepted the role of chief executive officer at GPHealth.
Mitchell, who is currently the chief operating officer at GPHealth, is set to assume the role on Jan. 1, 2022. Consulting firm Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) conducted a nationwide search and reviewed over 100 candidates. At the end of the search, Mitchell was the clear choice among the board of directors, medical staff, and senior leadership.
Mitchell has been in a role of leadership over the last six years at GPHealth.
Mitchell has over fifteen years of experience in the healthcare industry serving in various capacities, including previous experience as a CEO. He worked for over two years as CEO at Towner County Medical Center in Cando, North Dakota.