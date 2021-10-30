Halloween weekend takes a frightful turn...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP), SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb (KNEP) - Saturday’s weather will be a treat for most areas before natures plays a trick on us on Halloween. The weekend will begin mostly sunny, even as a cold front races through the region. The front will be rain free but may create some breezy condition by the afternoon as north winds pick up behind the front producing northerly gusts from 30 to 35 mph. Temperatures will be mild for folks in the southwest, mid to upper 60s, while it will be cooler in the Panhandle and northern areas, in the 50s.

Milder temperatures central and south.. (KNOP)

Cooler air and increase clouds signal weather changes that could bring the first snow of the season to the region. Snow or a mix or rain and snow will develop in the Panhandle spreading into the Northern Sandhills on Sunday.

A cold front will pass quietly but cooler air spread in Saturday night. Snow begin in the Panhandle by early Sunday... (KNOP)

There is a slight chance that rain or snow could haunt trick or treaters Sunday evening but it may not be until Sunday night into early Monday for small band of minor accumulations of snow to spread from the Southern Panhandle into Southwest Nebraska along and just south of the Interstate. There are inhibiting factors limiting the accumulation such as the depth of the cold air and the warm ground but an inch or two may be possible.

Chances for rain/ snow Sunday through Wednesday. Much cooler.. (KNOP)

Secondary disturbances will bring additional intervals of rain and snow Tuesday into early Thursday. Temperatures will be the coldest of the season with morning lows falling into the lower 20s with afternoon highs in the upper 30s Monday with low to upper 40s respectively Wednesday through Friday.

