Advertisement

Local ranchers warn about horsehair thieves

By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALISADE, Neb. (KNOP) -Local ranchers are warning horse owners about thefts taking place in the Palisade area. The thieves are not stealing horses, but they are cutting off horsehair.

“My husband first noticed one of our horse’s tails was cut shorter,” said Horse Owner Shelby Straub. “We started looking around and noticed the other two horses had splotchy cuts. We have heard of it happening, but we never thought it would happen to us.”

The Straub family reported the crime to the Hitchcock County Sheriff Department. According to Sheriff Gerry Hunter, crimes like horsehair theft could be considered vandalism of property, among other things that turn up in their investigation.

“It is over a thousand dollars theft,” said Straub. “We know that the lighter hair can usually go for $500 to $1,000.”

The Straub family is investing in security equipment to gather more evidence on the person or persons behind the horsehair thefts. They encourage others to take precautions for their horses.

“It is kind of sad because it takes years for horses to grow out their hair,” said Straub. “If we could catch who stole it, it will help out a lot.”

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Website to assist people opposing a vaccine mandate.
Mandates and vaccines, sorting it all out
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Trumbull girl found
The Sun Theater is spooking things up this Halloween season with their first annual Sod Witch...
Sun Theater hosts Sod Witch Trail fundraiser
Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts bars state agencies from complying with President Biden’s vaccine mandate

Latest News

Nebraska takes on Purdue
Saturday will become breezy but mild. Halloween could produce some evening rain or snow, with...
Halloween weekend takes a frightful turn...
Horse Hair Thieves
Horse hair thieves
District 177 hosted a Halloween trick-or-treating event Friday afternoon.
District 177 welcomes trick-or-treaters