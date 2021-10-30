Local ranchers warn about horsehair thieves

PALISADE, Neb. (KNOP) -Local ranchers are warning horse owners about thefts taking place in the Palisade area. The thieves are not stealing horses, but they are cutting off horsehair.

“My husband first noticed one of our horse’s tails was cut shorter,” said Horse Owner Shelby Straub. “We started looking around and noticed the other two horses had splotchy cuts. We have heard of it happening, but we never thought it would happen to us.”

The Straub family reported the crime to the Hitchcock County Sheriff Department. According to Sheriff Gerry Hunter, crimes like horsehair theft could be considered vandalism of property, among other things that turn up in their investigation.

“It is over a thousand dollars theft,” said Straub. “We know that the lighter hair can usually go for $500 to $1,000.”

The Straub family is investing in security equipment to gather more evidence on the person or persons behind the horsehair thefts. They encourage others to take precautions for their horses.

“It is kind of sad because it takes years for horses to grow out their hair,” said Straub. “If we could catch who stole it, it will help out a lot.”

