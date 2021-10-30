North Platte Downtown Association hosts their annual Halloween Walk

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -During the day on Saturday, the North Platte Downtown Association hosted their annual Halloween Walk at the Canteen District.

During this event, kids were able to trick or treat, get their face painted, play in big bouncy house and also participate in a costume contest. These contests had three categories with them being girl, boy and group.

There were many businesses that participated in this event and it really helped bring the event to life. Some people just love doing this event for the community.

“I think it’s just get the community more involved to give to the little kids. To see everything in town. To have fun basically,” Savannah Mitchell, Volunteer of Halloween Walk said.

Kids enjoying the Halloween Walk festivities (Andre Brooks)

Other people think it’s a really good investment to get involved in the community when doing events like this.

“I think it’s good to get involved in the community, " Ashlyn Hayes, Volunteer of Halloween Walk said. “I always enjoy getting involved and doing this for our community.”

The Halloween Walk was sponsored by Brown’s Shoe Fit Company North Platte, George Lauby and the North Platte Bulletin and Western Nebraska Bank.

