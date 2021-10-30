Advertisement

North Platte Downtown Association hosts their annual Halloween Walk

Halloween Walk ongoing in the Canteen District with goodies for the kids
Halloween Walk ongoing in the Canteen District with goodies for the kids(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -During the day on Saturday, the North Platte Downtown Association hosted their annual Halloween Walk at the Canteen District.

During this event, kids were able to trick or treat, get their face painted, play in big bouncy house and also participate in a costume contest. These contests had three categories with them being girl, boy and group.

There were many businesses that participated in this event and it really helped bring the event to life. Some people just love doing this event for the community.

“I think it’s just get the community more involved to give to the little kids. To see everything in town. To have fun basically,” Savannah Mitchell, Volunteer of Halloween Walk said.

Kids enjoying the Halloween Walk festivities
Kids enjoying the Halloween Walk festivities(Andre Brooks)

Other people think it’s a really good investment to get involved in the community when doing events like this.

“I think it’s good to get involved in the community, " Ashlyn Hayes, Volunteer of Halloween Walk said. “I always enjoy getting involved and doing this for our community.”

The Halloween Walk was sponsored by Brown’s Shoe Fit Company North Platte, George Lauby and the North Platte Bulletin and Western Nebraska Bank.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts bars state agencies from complying with President Biden’s vaccine mandate
Vaccine card
Nebraska joins coalition in filing suit to halt vaccine mandate for federal contractors
North Platte vs. Columbus
Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Columbus
Friday Night Sports Hero: Ryan Kaminski
Friday Night Sports Hero: Ryan Kaminski
North Platte Chief of Police Daniel Hudson thanks his family, friends and colleagues for their...
North Platte Chief of Police Daniel Hudson retires

Latest News

Ivan Mitchell named new CEO for GPHealth in North Platte. George Hipple Photography 105 W....
Great Plains Health announces Ivan Mitchell as new chief executive officer
Dr. Eric Reed's NCTA class puts on 5K Halloween Run in Curtis for Human Relations class.
Giving students real-life experience at NCTA
Dr. Eric Reed's NCTA class puts on 5K Halloween Run in Curtis for Human Relations class.
LIVE from Curtis at NCTA 5K Halloween run
Dr. Eric Reed's NCTA class puts on 5K Halloween Run in Curtis for Human Relations class.
NCTA class 5K Halloween Run