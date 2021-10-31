Local church hosts their fifth annual trick or treat

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During this Halloween afternoon, the First Presbyterian Church hosts their fifth Annual Trick or Treat event.

Kids of all ages were able to go the church and show off their costumes and received some good treats from the church members. A special guest attended this event, and the was Captain America, also known as North Platte resident Liam Hart. He had a good time at this event.

“I’m really having fun, because you get to have a bunch of treats and be thankful all the way,” Liam Hart, Trick or Treater aka Captain America said.

During this event, the church wants the community to enjoy a trick or treat experience in a safe place.

“Today, we are reaching got to the community to have a safe place to come and trick or treat and to know that they are blessed by many folks in our church,” Deb Witzel, Chairman of the Outreach Committee said.

This is the second time that the event was set indoors to have make everyone comfortable due to the cold weather.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.