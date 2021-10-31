Local UPS Store hosted their first trick or treat

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The UPS Store hosted their first annual Trick or Treat on Sunday afternoon.

The event included many trick or treaters to grab a bag of goodies, a juice, and even some fake tattoos. This event was all about family and it’s an good opportunity for kids to come on out.

“It’s a good thing to get kids to come out and get some candy. Last year, was COVID. It’s a good thing for them to come out,” said Melissa Romero, Manager of UPS Store North Platte. “Get some candy I guess, it’s a family event.”

There were many great costumes out there during the event and one trick or treater was excited to be there.

“I feel happy. I am dressed up as a sugar skull,” Aurora Roseta Davidtz, Trick or Treater said.

Families were able to enter a drawing for a Thanksgiving basket. Families are able to still enter for this basket until Nov. 20.

There was also a canned food drive during this event. This will last until the end of November.

