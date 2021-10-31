Advertisement

Snow to continue overnight Sunday into Monday across the area

By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOOTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - The conditions across the reigon have started to deteiorate Sunday evening with a band of mixture of rain and snow showers along the Interstate 80 cooridor. Some areas are seeing light to moderate snow.

A band f rain and snow has developed over portions of the area.
A band f rain and snow has developed over portions of the area.(Andre Brooks)

Majority of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. central time, 12 p.m. mountain time. Our western regions could see upwards of 2 to 4 inches of snow with locally higher amounts. A light glaze of ice is also possible for the region as well. In our eastern regions, the portion could see 3 to 5 inches of snow with locally higher amounts. Soeme glazing on the roads are also possible here. The iming ofr the best snow is between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m. central time.

A winter weather advisory is issued for the majority of the region.
A winter weather advisory is issued for the majority of the region.(Andre Brooks)
Estimated snowfall amounts for the region through Monday evening
Estimated snowfall amounts for the region through Monday evening(Andre Brooks)

The snow is to continue in the region overnight into Monday afternoon. Overnight lows will only reach the upper 20s to the low 30s. This will also allow the snow to start to accumulate on grassy surfaces and even some concrete surfaces.

Cold temperatures for the overnight hours
Cold temperatures for the overnight hours(Andre Brooks)

Highs on Monday will not get out of the low to mid 30s with some breezy conditions.

