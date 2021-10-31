Trick-or-treating at the Golden Spike Tower

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cars lined up as far as the eye could see for a drive-thru trick-or-treating event at the Golden Spike Tower from 3-5 p.m. on Halloween Sunday.

Volunteers from the North Platte Fire Department, Kwik Stop and more handed out treats to kids who were in cars driving through the parking lot of the tower. Several stops in the lot featured different types of candy and other snacks for the children to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Executive Director Kirsten Parker and her staff started the event last year and the growth from year one to two was very apparent.

”We started this last year because of COVID and we knew that trick-or-treating was going to look a little bit different so we wanted to do something different. We had over 300 kids last year and we just absolutely loved it so we said ‘let’s do it again.’ Our volunteers had fun. Our sponsors had fun. The kids that came through had fun and the parents had a good time so we said ‘why not?’ We’re definitely surpassing our numbers from last year and we’re expecting between 600-700 kids that are going to come through today.”

After the first hour, the event was on pace for 1,000 patrons.

