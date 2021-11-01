Advertisement

American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines travelers experienced more frustrations on Monday as the airline canceled another 250 flights, following several days of cancellations.

About 1,900 flights have been canceled since Friday, as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The company said it is being proactive to minimize inconvenience and the issues should start resolving on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Englebert, still missing.
No closer two years later, in search for Chance Englebert
Snowfall estimates for the region Sunday night into Monday
Colder and cloudy Sunday with snowfall increasing Sunday Night into Monday
Two Palisade horses that were targeted by horse hair thieves.
Local ranchers warn about horsehair thieves
Goodies that were given out during the first annual UPS Store North Platte trick or treating...
Local UPS Store hosted their first trick or treat

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial
A Florida educator was arrested on a child abuse charge days after being named 'teacher of the...
Police: Florida school’s ‘teacher of the year’ arrested on child abuse charge over Instagram dispute
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect
Keyan’te Blackmon is back home from the hospital after he was attacked by a neighborhood dog.
10-year-old describes being viciously attacked by dog
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks