Escaped inmate caught in Merrick County

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office caught an escaped inmate from the Platte County on Sunday.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an active manhunt for an escaped inmate from Platte County on Sunday. The alert included details that the subject may be in possession of a vehicle that was stolen from Columbus around the time the escape occurred.

A Merrick County Deputy observed the stolen vehicle traveling west on US Highway 30 through Clarks at around 8:25 pm. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver failed to yield. A pursuit ensued with speeds reaching over 100 MPH.

At the intersection of US Highway 30 and 22nd Road in rural Merrick County the vehicle attempted to turn south and entered the ditch, at this the driver fled on foot. A Merrick County deputy pursued the fugitive on foot into a cornfield. A perimeter was established with the assistance of numerous law enforcement agencies.

Drone technology was utilized from the Nance County Sheriff’s Office, Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol. K-9 tracking services were provided by the Columbus Police Department.

The suspect was tracked to a cornfield on the North side of US Highway 30, hiding in a cattle-feed trough. The driver of the vehicle and escaped fugitive was identified as 29-year-old Jacob A McDermott. McDermott was turned over to the custody of the Platte County Sheriff.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central City Police Department, the Nance County Sheriff’s Office, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department, and the Nebraska State Patrol.

