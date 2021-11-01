Lavetta Langdon’s daughters share their mother’s story

MCCOOK, Neb. (KNOP) -In August of 2020, the then 79-year-old, Lavetta Langdon killed her husband, Larry Langdon, after decades of abuse. Fast forward to July of 2021, Lavetta was sentenced to eight to ten years for her husband’s murder.

“At first, I was shocked,” said Lynne Kinne, one of Lavetta’s daughters. “I honestly thought it would be the other way around with the detectives telling me my mom was gone, and it was at the hand of my father.”

“When the incident occurred, mom took control of the situation and shot him,” said Laura Walter, one of Lavetta’s daughters. “I remember being relieved and then worried. What if he wasn’t dead? What he would do to her?”

Her daughters recall years of physical and emotional abuse their mother endured.

“She did her best coping and dealing with it,” said Kinne. “He controlled everything and used us as pawns.”

“My father controlled every part of her life, including her finances,” said Walter. “She never went shopping or to the doctor by herself. She never had the opportunity to get help, because he was always with her.”

Larry Langdon did not just abuse Lavetta but also their daughters.

“We had to be perfect in every way,” said Linda Carlson, one of Lavetta’s daughters. “It was awful. I still have nightmares. My dad beat my mom for reasons like me playing badly in basketball. I would get it. My sisters would get it. It was a never-ending story with him.”

Lavetta tried to find ways to escape the situation, but her resources were limited. Her daughters reached out to the police, but no one seemed to help.

“There were times law enforcement got involved,” said Walter. “When I was younger, my older sister called the police, and they did come. My father met them outside, and I saw them talking and laughing. After they left, he came in and started beating my sister. When my mom tried to stop it, he started beating her. When you see that, you learn what makes him angry, and you learn not to upset him.”

“My dad threatened to kill my mom many times,” said Carlson. “One of those times, he told her that she had five minutes to get all her stuff, or he would kill her. She came to my place, and I talked to my sister in Atlanta to send her there. I thought she was going to be safe. Somehow, he found out where she was and got her back. Now, here we are.”

Lavetta is currently serving eight to ten years in jail.

“She has already served her life sentence,” said Walter. “To have her spend any more time in jail just doesn’t seem right.”

“I wish my mom can spend the rest of the time with her family because she deserves it,” said Carlson.

Lavetta Langdon’s daughters hope women in domestic violence situations, like Lavetta’s, seek help.

“If someone is being abused, I hope they find the courage to ask for help,” said Walter. “If they do reach out for help, I hope someone helps. I just want people to reach out and help one another.”

If you or someone your know is in a domestic situation, the North Platte Rape Domestic and Abuse Program has a 24/7 crisis hotline. Click here for their additional resources.

For people wishing to help Lavetta Langdon and her family, her daughters are encouraging others to call and send letters to Governor Ricketts’ office.

