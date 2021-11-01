Huskers release Spring softball schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team is scheduled to play a 49-game schedule this spring, including a 23-game conference schedule this spring. The Huskers will play multiple games against 8 of the 13 Big Ten teams.

The Huskers open their 49-game schedule in Cedar Falls, Iowa at the UNI Dome Tournament Friday Feb. 11 to Sun. Feb. 13. NU’s last appearance at the UNI Dome Tournament came in 2016 when the Huskers went 5-0 on the weekend. Nebraska will face Omaha, Northern Iowa, Iowa State, Drake and South Dakota State over the weekend.

The following weekend, Nebraska journeys to Las Cruces, New Mexico for the Troy Cox Classic. The Huskers are set to play five games the weekend of Feb. 17-20. NU last competed in the Troy Cox Classic in 2012 where they finished 5-0. Nebraska will take on New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Southeastern Louisiana, UT Arlington and Iowa State.

NU heads to Fayetteville, Arkansas, the next weekend (Feb. 25-27) to the Woo Pig Sooie Tournament. The Huskers will face five opponents. Nebraska last competed at the Woo Pig Sooie Tournament in 2017 where they were 2-1 on the weekend. NU will face Arkansas, Southeast Missouri State, Louisville and Kansas.

The Huskers open home play against Wichita State on Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. NU will take on Wichita State for the second time that weekend on Saturday, March 5 at 1:30 p.m. followed by a game against South Dakota State at 4 p.m. Nebraska will take on South Dakota State for the second time on Sunday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Nebraska continues to Fullerton, California, the weekend of March 11-13 to compete in the Judi Garman Classic. The Huskers last appeared in this tournament in 2014 where they went 2-1. NU will face Sacramento State, California State Fullerton, Boston, Central Florida and Long Beach State during the tournament.

The Huskers will stay in California for a single-game non-conference opponent facing San Diego on Tuesday, March 15. This marks the first meeting between the two teams.

NU finishes non-conference play on the road at the Jayhawk Invitational (March 18-20). In 2018, Nebraska went 3-0 in Kansas during the tournament. The Huskers will face South Dakota and Kansas twice and Tulsa once over the weekend.

The Huskers will head home for a single game at Bowlin Stadium against Stanford on Tuesday, March 22.

Nebraska opens conference play on the road against Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Huskers will play three games over the weekend of March 25-27.

The Huskers have their home-season opener against Rutgers. The three-game series will be played from April 1-3.

NU heads back on the road to East Lansing to take on the Spartans in a three-game series from April 8-10.

Returning to Bowlin Stadium, Nebraska hosts Iowa for a midweek match up on Tuesday, April 12. The Hawkeyes and Huskers will go head to head in a double header that night.

The Huskers stay home for the weekend as they host the University of Minnesota April 15-17.

NU returns to the road traveling to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the Badgers in a three-game series from April 22-24.

Nebraska continues to Ohio State to take on the Buckeyes in a three-game series from April 29-May 1.

The Huskers finish up regular season play at Bowlin Stadium May 6-8 against Indiana.

Postseason begins May 12-14 as the Huskers travel to East Lansing, Michigan, for the Big Ten Tournament.

NCAA Regionals are slated for May 19-22 while NCAA Super Regionals are set for May 26-29. The Women’s College World Series will be June 2-8.

