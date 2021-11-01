Advertisement

Salvation Army Family Thrift Store moves to new location

The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store moves to Francis Square.
The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store moves to Francis Square.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A ribbon cutting for the Salvation Army’s new family thrift store was held Monday morning.

The store relocated to Francis Square after outgrowing their space on Riverside Plaza from donations from the community.

“They realize that the products that they donate stay here to help people within our own community,” said Major Lynette Poff. “With the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store every product that is sold a percentage of that product goes back to helping people in the community.”

Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store stops taking donations at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Englebert, still missing.
No closer two years later, in search for Chance Englebert
Snowfall estimates for the region Sunday night into Monday
Colder and cloudy Sunday with snowfall increasing Sunday Night into Monday
Two Palisade horses that were targeted by horse hair thieves.
Local ranchers warn about horsehair thieves
Goodies that were given out during the first annual UPS Store North Platte trick or treating...
Local UPS Store hosted their first trick or treat

Latest News

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office caught an escaped inmate from the Platte County on Sunday.
Escaped inmate caught in Merrick County
Look for highs to hold in the 40s into Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday Forecast: More clouds, chilly weather linger into Tuesday
KNOP HIGH TEMPS 11-1-2021
Snow moves out; Cloudy and cool next few days
spike
Trick-or-treating at the Golden Spike Tower