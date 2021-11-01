Salvation Army Family Thrift Store moves to new location

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A ribbon cutting for the Salvation Army’s new family thrift store was held Monday morning.

The store relocated to Francis Square after outgrowing their space on Riverside Plaza from donations from the community.

“They realize that the products that they donate stay here to help people within our own community,” said Major Lynette Poff. “With the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store every product that is sold a percentage of that product goes back to helping people in the community.”

Hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store stops taking donations at 5 p.m.

