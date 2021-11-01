Advertisement

Sewing needles found in Halloween candy, police in Ohio say

Fostoria Police said two pieces of candy were found with sewing needles inside.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOSTORIA, Ohio (Gray News) – A child in Ohio found a sewing needle stuck inside a Kit Kat bar received while trick-or-treating, according to the Fostoria Police Division.

“Why would anyone do this? We’ve all heard of these types of things happening, but to actually have someone do this in our community is truly disturbing!” the police department said in a post on Facebook warning parents to check their children’s candy.

A hospital in the area is offering free X-ray services Monday for parents to quickly scan their children’s candy for any potential metal objects.

“Although we only are aware of two pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community,” Chief Keith Loreno said.

Police said the tampered candy was handed out Saturday, Oct. 30, during the countywide trick-or-treating event.

