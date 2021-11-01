Tuesday Forecast: More clouds, chilly weather linger into Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As our first widespread snow of the season wraps up, snowfall totals were about as expected across the area with snowfall amounts ranging between 2″ and 7″ across much of western Nebraska. Here is a full list of snowfall reports as of 2 PM Monday afternoon:

County Location Snow PERKINS GRANT 7.5 KEITH LEMOYNE 7 CHEYENNE 8 N LODGEPOLE 6.3 GARDEN N LISCO 6 CHEYENNE 1 WNW GURLEY 6 PERKINS 1 NNE GRANT 6 PERKINS 3 S GRANT 6 LINCOLN 5 SSE NORTH PLATTE 5.8 PERKINS N MADRID 5.7 LINCOLN 1 W NORTH PLATTE 5.6 HAYES 12 SSE WALLACE 5.5 LINCOLN 1 NW SUTHERLAND 5.5 DEUEL 4 WSW BIG SPRINGS 5.2 LINCOLN NORTH PLATTE 5 LINCOLN 1 W NORTH PLATTE 5 PERKINS 9 WSW WALLACE 5 KEITH 4 W KEYSTONE 5 LINCOLN 10 S NORTH PLATTE 4.8 LINCOLN NORTH PLATTE (NWS) 4.7 HAYES 10 W MAYWOOD 4.5 LINCOLN 2 WSW NORTH PLATTE 4.5 FRONTIER 2 NW EUSTIS 4.2 FRONTIER 2 NW EUSTIS 4.2 LINCOLN 4 E NORTH PLATTE 4.1 LINCOLN 1 ENE NORTH PLATTE 4 BANNER 4 WSW REDINGTON 4 LINCOLN 4 SW NORTH PLATTE 3.8 BANNER 9 SW HARRISBURG 3.8 MORRILL S BRIDGEPORT 3.8 LINCOLN 1 E NORTH PLATTE 3.5 FRONTIER 4 WNW EUSTIS 3.5 GARDEN 10 NE OSHKOSH 3.5 SCOTTS BLUFF 3 WNW SCOTTSBLUFF 3.5 SCOTTS BLUFF SCOTTSBLUFF 3 LINCOLN 5 SSE NORTH PLATTE 3 BANNER 4 SE HARRISBURG 3 MORRILL E BAYARD 3 SCOTTS BLUFF MELBETA 2.8 ARTHUR ARTHUR 2.6 KIMBALL 15 S BUSHNELL 2.5 FRONTIER MAYWOOD 2.5 CHEYENNE 2 NNW SIDNEY 2.1 CUSTER 12 WSW ANSELMO 2 LOGAN 5 W STAPLETON 2 LINCOLN 15 NNE NORTH PLATTE 2 GOSPER 8 S ELWOOD 2 CHASE 5 WNW IMPERIAL 2 SCOTTS BLUFF 1 ESE GERING 1.6 CUSTER 6 SSW BERWYN 1.5 CUSTER 8 WSW CALLAWAY 1.5 CUSTER MERNA 1.5 HAYES HAYES CENTER 1.5 HOOKER 16 SW MULLEN 1.5 BUFFALO MILLER 1.5 BOX BUTTE 5 E ALLIANCE 1.4 BUFFALO KEARNEY AIRPORT 1.3 SIOUX 9 WSW HARRISON 1.2 CUSTER 8 WSW CALLAWAY 1.1 CUSTER 4 NNE BERWYN 1 KEITH S OGALLALA 1 CUSTER WNW ANSLEY 1 DAWES 5 E BOX BUTTE DAM 1 CUSTER 2 SE ANSELMO 1 HALL 1 ESE DONIPHAN 1 ADAMS HASTINGS NWS OFFICE 1 HOOKER MULLEN 1 ADAMS HASTINGS NWS OFFICE 0.7 CHASE 1 NW IMPERIAL 0.5 DAWES 2 SE CHADRON STATE PARK 0.5 HALL GRAND ISLAND AIRPORT 0.2

Any lingering snow showers will end as we head into Monday evening. Clouds will try and thin out across parts of northern Nebraska, with clouds hanging tough across the southern and southwestern parts of the viewing area. Those areas that see some clearing overnight tonight will see their overnight lows bottom out into the lower 20s. For North Platte and those areas that see clouds linger overnight tonight, we should see slightly warmer morning temperatures. With a mix of sun and clouds to start the day, we’re expecting clouds to redevelop across the area into the afternoon with most areas seeing mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions by Tuesday afternoon. We will hold on to a small chance for a spotty rain or snow shower through the day on Tuesday with most areas likely staying dry through the day tomorrow.

Any light rain or snow will end into Monday evening with some clearing across northern and eastern Nebraska overnight tonight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are then expected into Tuesday afternoon. (KNOP)

As mentioned, those areas that see some clearing overnight tonight will see their temperatures drop very quickly. Those areas that hold on to clouds will be “warmer” into Tuesday morning. Look for lows to range from the low 20s to low 30s from north to south across the area.

Lows tonight will fall to the lower 20s to lower 30s across the area. (KNOP)

With cloudy skies expected for most again on Tuesday, temperatures will stay chilly. That being said, we should be a few degrees warmer than today when most of us had temperatures top out in the mid to upper 30s. Look for highs to reach the low to mid 40s by Tuesday afternoon. We should melt off most of our snow through the day tomorrow with temperatures well above freezing.

Look for highs to hold in the 40s into Tuesday afternoon. (KNOP)

Any snow we don’t manage to melt on Tuesday won’t last long. Afternoon temperatures will gradually warm up through the remainder of the week with some pretty nice fall weather expected by late this weekend and into the weekend with temperatures settling into the mid 60s for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of next week. After some cloudy days on Tuesday and Wednesday, we should see plenty of sunshine and dry weather for the 2nd half of the week and into the weekend.

Chilly weather continues into Tuesday, but with a warming trend the rest of the week and into the weekend. (KNOP)

