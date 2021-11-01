Tuesday Forecast: More clouds, chilly weather linger into Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As our first widespread snow of the season wraps up, snowfall totals were about as expected across the area with snowfall amounts ranging between 2″ and 7″ across much of western Nebraska. Here is a full list of snowfall reports as of 2 PM Monday afternoon:
|County
|Location
|Snow
|PERKINS
|GRANT
|7.5
|KEITH
|LEMOYNE
|7
|CHEYENNE
|8 N LODGEPOLE
|6.3
|GARDEN
|N LISCO
|6
|CHEYENNE
|1 WNW GURLEY
|6
|PERKINS
|1 NNE GRANT
|6
|PERKINS
|3 S GRANT
|6
|LINCOLN
|5 SSE NORTH PLATTE
|5.8
|PERKINS
|N MADRID
|5.7
|LINCOLN
|1 W NORTH PLATTE
|5.6
|HAYES
|12 SSE WALLACE
|5.5
|LINCOLN
|1 NW SUTHERLAND
|5.5
|DEUEL
|4 WSW BIG SPRINGS
|5.2
|LINCOLN
|NORTH PLATTE
|5
|LINCOLN
|1 W NORTH PLATTE
|5
|PERKINS
|9 WSW WALLACE
|5
|KEITH
|4 W KEYSTONE
|5
|LINCOLN
|10 S NORTH PLATTE
|4.8
|LINCOLN
|NORTH PLATTE (NWS)
|4.7
|HAYES
|10 W MAYWOOD
|4.5
|LINCOLN
|2 WSW NORTH PLATTE
|4.5
|FRONTIER
|2 NW EUSTIS
|4.2
|FRONTIER
|2 NW EUSTIS
|4.2
|LINCOLN
|4 E NORTH PLATTE
|4.1
|LINCOLN
|1 ENE NORTH PLATTE
|4
|BANNER
|4 WSW REDINGTON
|4
|LINCOLN
|4 SW NORTH PLATTE
|3.8
|BANNER
|9 SW HARRISBURG
|3.8
|MORRILL
|S BRIDGEPORT
|3.8
|LINCOLN
|1 E NORTH PLATTE
|3.5
|FRONTIER
|4 WNW EUSTIS
|3.5
|GARDEN
|10 NE OSHKOSH
|3.5
|SCOTTS BLUFF
|3 WNW SCOTTSBLUFF
|3.5
|SCOTTS BLUFF
|SCOTTSBLUFF
|3
|LINCOLN
|5 SSE NORTH PLATTE
|3
|BANNER
|4 SE HARRISBURG
|3
|MORRILL
|E BAYARD
|3
|SCOTTS BLUFF
|MELBETA
|2.8
|ARTHUR
|ARTHUR
|2.6
|KIMBALL
|15 S BUSHNELL
|2.5
|FRONTIER
|MAYWOOD
|2.5
|CHEYENNE
|2 NNW SIDNEY
|2.1
|CUSTER
|12 WSW ANSELMO
|2
|LOGAN
|5 W STAPLETON
|2
|LINCOLN
|15 NNE NORTH PLATTE
|2
|GOSPER
|8 S ELWOOD
|2
|CHASE
|5 WNW IMPERIAL
|2
|SCOTTS BLUFF
|1 ESE GERING
|1.6
|CUSTER
|6 SSW BERWYN
|1.5
|CUSTER
|8 WSW CALLAWAY
|1.5
|CUSTER
|MERNA
|1.5
|HAYES
|HAYES CENTER
|1.5
|HOOKER
|16 SW MULLEN
|1.5
|BUFFALO
|MILLER
|1.5
|BOX BUTTE
|5 E ALLIANCE
|1.4
|BUFFALO
|KEARNEY AIRPORT
|1.3
|SIOUX
|9 WSW HARRISON
|1.2
|CUSTER
|8 WSW CALLAWAY
|1.1
|CUSTER
|4 NNE BERWYN
|1
|KEITH
|S OGALLALA
|1
|CUSTER
|WNW ANSLEY
|1
|DAWES
|5 E BOX BUTTE DAM
|1
|CUSTER
|2 SE ANSELMO
|1
|HALL
|1 ESE DONIPHAN
|1
|ADAMS
|HASTINGS NWS OFFICE
|1
|HOOKER
|MULLEN
|1
|ADAMS
|HASTINGS NWS OFFICE
|0.7
|CHASE
|1 NW IMPERIAL
|0.5
|DAWES
|2 SE CHADRON STATE PARK
|0.5
|HALL
|GRAND ISLAND AIRPORT
|0.2
Any lingering snow showers will end as we head into Monday evening. Clouds will try and thin out across parts of northern Nebraska, with clouds hanging tough across the southern and southwestern parts of the viewing area. Those areas that see some clearing overnight tonight will see their overnight lows bottom out into the lower 20s. For North Platte and those areas that see clouds linger overnight tonight, we should see slightly warmer morning temperatures. With a mix of sun and clouds to start the day, we’re expecting clouds to redevelop across the area into the afternoon with most areas seeing mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions by Tuesday afternoon. We will hold on to a small chance for a spotty rain or snow shower through the day on Tuesday with most areas likely staying dry through the day tomorrow.
As mentioned, those areas that see some clearing overnight tonight will see their temperatures drop very quickly. Those areas that hold on to clouds will be “warmer” into Tuesday morning. Look for lows to range from the low 20s to low 30s from north to south across the area.
With cloudy skies expected for most again on Tuesday, temperatures will stay chilly. That being said, we should be a few degrees warmer than today when most of us had temperatures top out in the mid to upper 30s. Look for highs to reach the low to mid 40s by Tuesday afternoon. We should melt off most of our snow through the day tomorrow with temperatures well above freezing.
Any snow we don’t manage to melt on Tuesday won’t last long. Afternoon temperatures will gradually warm up through the remainder of the week with some pretty nice fall weather expected by late this weekend and into the weekend with temperatures settling into the mid 60s for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of next week. After some cloudy days on Tuesday and Wednesday, we should see plenty of sunshine and dry weather for the 2nd half of the week and into the weekend.
Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.