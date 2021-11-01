Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: More clouds, chilly weather linger into Tuesday

By John Walsh
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As our first widespread snow of the season wraps up, snowfall totals were about as expected across the area with snowfall amounts ranging between 2″ and 7″ across much of western Nebraska. Here is a full list of snowfall reports as of 2 PM Monday afternoon:

CountyLocationSnow
PERKINSGRANT7.5
KEITHLEMOYNE7
CHEYENNE8 N LODGEPOLE6.3
GARDENN LISCO6
CHEYENNE1 WNW GURLEY6
PERKINS1 NNE GRANT6
PERKINS3 S GRANT6
LINCOLN5 SSE NORTH PLATTE5.8
PERKINSN MADRID5.7
LINCOLN1 W NORTH PLATTE5.6
HAYES12 SSE WALLACE5.5
LINCOLN1 NW SUTHERLAND5.5
DEUEL4 WSW BIG SPRINGS5.2
LINCOLNNORTH PLATTE5
LINCOLN1 W NORTH PLATTE5
PERKINS9 WSW WALLACE5
KEITH4 W KEYSTONE5
LINCOLN10 S NORTH PLATTE4.8
LINCOLNNORTH PLATTE (NWS)4.7
HAYES10 W MAYWOOD4.5
LINCOLN2 WSW NORTH PLATTE4.5
FRONTIER2 NW EUSTIS4.2
FRONTIER2 NW EUSTIS4.2
LINCOLN4 E NORTH PLATTE4.1
LINCOLN1 ENE NORTH PLATTE4
BANNER4 WSW REDINGTON4
LINCOLN4 SW NORTH PLATTE3.8
BANNER9 SW HARRISBURG3.8
MORRILLS BRIDGEPORT3.8
LINCOLN1 E NORTH PLATTE3.5
FRONTIER4 WNW EUSTIS3.5
GARDEN10 NE OSHKOSH3.5
SCOTTS BLUFF3 WNW SCOTTSBLUFF3.5
SCOTTS BLUFFSCOTTSBLUFF3
LINCOLN5 SSE NORTH PLATTE3
BANNER4 SE HARRISBURG3
MORRILLE BAYARD3
SCOTTS BLUFFMELBETA2.8
ARTHURARTHUR2.6
KIMBALL15 S BUSHNELL2.5
FRONTIERMAYWOOD2.5
CHEYENNE2 NNW SIDNEY2.1
CUSTER12 WSW ANSELMO2
LOGAN5 W STAPLETON2
LINCOLN15 NNE NORTH PLATTE2
GOSPER8 S ELWOOD2
CHASE5 WNW IMPERIAL2
SCOTTS BLUFF1 ESE GERING1.6
CUSTER6 SSW BERWYN1.5
CUSTER8 WSW CALLAWAY1.5
CUSTERMERNA1.5
HAYESHAYES CENTER1.5
HOOKER16 SW MULLEN1.5
BUFFALOMILLER1.5
BOX BUTTE5 E ALLIANCE1.4
BUFFALOKEARNEY AIRPORT1.3
SIOUX9 WSW HARRISON1.2
CUSTER8 WSW CALLAWAY1.1
CUSTER4 NNE BERWYN1
KEITHS OGALLALA1
CUSTERWNW ANSLEY1
DAWES5 E BOX BUTTE DAM1
CUSTER2 SE ANSELMO1
HALL1 ESE DONIPHAN1
ADAMSHASTINGS NWS OFFICE1
HOOKERMULLEN1
ADAMSHASTINGS NWS OFFICE0.7
CHASE1 NW IMPERIAL0.5
DAWES2 SE CHADRON STATE PARK0.5
HALLGRAND ISLAND AIRPORT0.2

Any lingering snow showers will end as we head into Monday evening. Clouds will try and thin out across parts of northern Nebraska, with clouds hanging tough across the southern and southwestern parts of the viewing area. Those areas that see some clearing overnight tonight will see their overnight lows bottom out into the lower 20s. For North Platte and those areas that see clouds linger overnight tonight, we should see slightly warmer morning temperatures. With a mix of sun and clouds to start the day, we’re expecting clouds to redevelop across the area into the afternoon with most areas seeing mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions by Tuesday afternoon. We will hold on to a small chance for a spotty rain or snow shower through the day on Tuesday with most areas likely staying dry through the day tomorrow.

Any light rain or snow will end into Monday evening with some clearing across northern and...
Any light rain or snow will end into Monday evening with some clearing across northern and eastern Nebraska overnight tonight. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are then expected into Tuesday afternoon.(KNOP)

As mentioned, those areas that see some clearing overnight tonight will see their temperatures drop very quickly. Those areas that hold on to clouds will be “warmer” into Tuesday morning. Look for lows to range from the low 20s to low 30s from north to south across the area.

Lows tonight will fall to the lower 20s to lower 30s across the area.
Lows tonight will fall to the lower 20s to lower 30s across the area.(KNOP)

With cloudy skies expected for most again on Tuesday, temperatures will stay chilly. That being said, we should be a few degrees warmer than today when most of us had temperatures top out in the mid to upper 30s. Look for highs to reach the low to mid 40s by Tuesday afternoon. We should melt off most of our snow through the day tomorrow with temperatures well above freezing.

Look for highs to hold in the 40s into Tuesday afternoon.
Look for highs to hold in the 40s into Tuesday afternoon.(KNOP)

Any snow we don’t manage to melt on Tuesday won’t last long. Afternoon temperatures will gradually warm up through the remainder of the week with some pretty nice fall weather expected by late this weekend and into the weekend with temperatures settling into the mid 60s for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of next week. After some cloudy days on Tuesday and Wednesday, we should see plenty of sunshine and dry weather for the 2nd half of the week and into the weekend.

Chilly weather continues into Tuesday, but with a warming trend the rest of the week and into...
Chilly weather continues into Tuesday, but with a warming trend the rest of the week and into the weekend.(KNOP)

