Prairie Arts Center and H.O.P.E host first annual Día de Muertos

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Prairie Arts Center and the non-profit organization H.O.P.E (Esperanza) join forces to host the first annual Día de Muertos celebration.

The holiday began in Mexico nearly 3,000 years ago. Those who celebrate believe on midnight of Oct. 31 the souls of their loved ones come back to visit. When they do altars known as “ofrendas” make them feel at home.

It’s a celebration that is catching on in the U.S., particularly in communities such as North Platte.

“We feel like its really important especially with the Hispanic population growing here in town and its important that we start doing things like this to bring awareness that today is not like Halloween, it’s completely separate,” said H.O.P.E. co-founder Adi Fernandez. “It’s more of a peaceful, happy feeling knowing that you are fulfilling your loved ones wishes that are not here anymore, fulfilling that need that they have to come back and feel loved even though they are not here anymore.”

The celebration continues Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The public can sample chili for $6. Desserts such as a pan dulce, skull candy cookies and cupcakes are also available for purchase.

