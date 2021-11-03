CRA advances Sustainable Beef LLC redvelopment plan to planning commission

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Sustainable Beef, LLC’s proposed $325 million meat processing plant takes an additional step towards the groundbreaking process.

The proposed site, an 80-acre retired lagoon located south of the wastewater treatment facility, is expected to employ 875 people, process 1,500 animals a day, and have an annual economic impact of $1 billion.

The Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) discussed the company’s detailed redevelopment plan for the City to consider. The plan includes seeking $21.5 million in tax increment financing (TIF), $18 million of which will be used for construction of the facility and road maintenance.

Several citizens expressed their concerns prior to the board’s vote.

“It’s going to change the town of North Platte,” said Dee Fugate. “They’re saying how much it’s going to bring in, how much is it going to cost us in legal fees, arrests?”

“You can work on economic development for the next 30, 40, 50 years and you will never find a project that has this kind of economic impact,” said Gary Person, North Platte chamber president and CEO.

“I realize that the beef industry is the backbone of Nebraska,” said Kent Blackman of Wellfleet. “I’m 100 percent for this plant coming into the area, but I am not for it coming in to such an environmentally sensitive area like it’s planned between the two rivers.”

Tom Golden who lives near the proposed site asked if the plan was to use the access road (Golden Road) for traffic going in and out of the facility.

“Or are we going to make a separate roadway into the facility?” Golden asked.

Board president Mike Jacobson also debriefed the audience of a successful trip to Kuna, Idaho recently made by several community leaders, including Mayor Brandon Kelliher, to tour a meat processing plant similar in size to the one that’s being proposed locally.

“No one seemed to have concerns that the odor was a problem,” Jacobson said. “I might also add that they went on a day with very high humidity, the conditions were probably the worst that they could be so they were probably able to see the plant at its worst. They were a very good employer, people were glad that they were there and they had a big economic impact in that community. I would tell you that further encouraged me that if the funding can get put together on this plant that it will be a positive thing for North Platte.”

The project’s redevelopment plan now advances to the planning commission for a public hearing and recommendation November 23.

