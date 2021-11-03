Advertisement

Nebraska Legislature falls short of votes to call special session to stop vaccine mandates

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Legislature fell short of reaching the 33 vote threshold required to call a special session to stop vaccine mandates.

“Thank you to the 28 State Senators who supported the call for a special session to stop vaccine mandates,” said Governor Ricketts.  “Sadly, not enough members of the Legislature signed onto the effort – there needs to be five more votes to break a filibuster.  Right now, there are Nebraskans who are losing their jobs over vaccine mandates.  Until more Senators step up, these people who are hurting won’t get the help they need.  Senators that have been holding back need to come together and help the Nebraskans being hurt by vaccine mandates.”

State Senators that supported a special session: Sen. Joni Albrecht, Sen. John Arch, Sen. Bruce Bostelman, Sen. Tom Brandt, Sen. Tom Brewer, Sen. Tom Briese, Sen. Robert Clements, Sen. Myron Dorn, Sen. Steve Erdman, Sen. Mike Flood, Sen. Curt Friesen, Sen. Suzanne Geist, Sen. Tim Gragert, Sen. Mike Groene, Sen. Steve Halloran, Sen. Ben Hansen, Sen. Mike Hilgers, Sen. Dan Hughes, Sen. Brett Lindstrom, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, Sen. John S. Lowe, Sr., Sen. Mike McDonnell, Sen. Mike Moser, Sen. Dave Murman, Sen. Rich Pahls, Sen. Rita Sanders, Sen. Julie Slama, and Sen. Matt Williams.

