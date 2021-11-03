North Platte mayor appoints interim chief of police

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher has appointed current deputy chief of police, Steve Reeves, as interim chief of police of the North Platte Police Department. This comes after Chief of Police Daniel Hudson retired from the department after three years on the job.

Reeves will lead the police department while the city’s civil service commission searches for Hudson’s replacement.

City council members voted unanimously to appoint Reeves. The vote followed a near 15-minute executive session with Reeves, a motion that was initiated by city councilman Ed Rieker.

Those in attendance included numerous police officers and fire department personnel, as well as Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer, Chief Deputy Roland Kramer and Lincoln County Attorney Rebecca Harling.

Reeves, a 33-year police department veteran, was a finalist for chief in 2018 when Hudson was appointed by former Mayor Dwight Livingston.

