Ogallala’s Tuttle & Caskey sign to McCook

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Volleyball team signed two Seniors, Gracen Tuttle and Gabby Caskey, to continue playing volleyball at McCook Community College. The pair signed the dotted line Tuesday November 2 to make it official.

Having played volleyball together since they were in third grade, the two are excited for the opportunity to take the court together once again at the collegiate level.

“We’ve grown such a bond going on to college together is just gonna make it so much better we’re definetly gonna be best of friends after this whole experience,” says Caskey.

“I think it’ll make it not only easier, but Gabby and I connect really well so it will be fun on the court and easier when we come in and are doing stuff,” Tuttle says.

Both girls say that the thing that made McCook stand out on their search for schools was the atmosphere and the team culture. Both Tuttle and Caskey were fans of how close the team was and couldn’t wait for their chance to be apart of something like that.

“The reason I chose McCook was becuase of the coach and the atmosphere of the team, everyone’s so tightly knitt it just feels so great and we just get along so well,” Caskey explains.

“What made McCook stand out was just the environment, the coach was awesome she talked to me and she was great,” explains Tuttle.

Best of luck to both Gabby and Gracen as they continue their volleyball career’s at the next level.

