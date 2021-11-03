Portion of North Platte’s drinking water supply to be chlorinated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A portion of the city’s drinking water system will be chlorinated beginning next week, according to a press release from the city’s water department.

Beginning Nov. 9, The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) is requiring the North Platte Water Department to chlorinate portions of the drinking water due to coliform positive water samples obtained in September and October.

Officials said coliform bacteria are neither harmful nor considered a health hazard. They bacteria occur naturally in the air, ground and water.

Officials reassure that at no time was the city water supply unsafe to drink.

According to officials, NDEE requires water systems that have two or more coliform positive samples in a month to undergo an inspection of the water system.

“The North Platte Water system has been inspected three times in the past several months,” said officials. “Results of these inspections failed to identify any issue or problem with the water system, its procedures, personnel, or operations that would account for the coliform bacteria being present in our water.”

The project may take several days to complete. It will primarily focus on the north side of town and will be followed by a thirty-day monitoring period.

“Some residual chlorine may be noticed throughout the entire water system,” said officials.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.