Shedding the clouds, moving toward warmer weather

By John Walsh
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- Last week we were enjoying some mild fall weather with temperatures in the 60s......then the snow came and we’ve been locked in the temperature doldrums. Take heart, it looks like we’ll pick up where we left off once we move the clouds out on Wednesday, as we eventually resume with 60 degree weather.

Our mild autumn weather will pick up where we left off last week.
A warm front will slowly move east into central Nebraska by Wednesday afternoon. Patchy fog will be possible into Wednesday morning with some areas of drizzle ahead of the front. Skies will clear from west to east by the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will climb into the low to mid 50s.

Even with clouds in place you'll want the heavier jacket when you head out the door, Wednesday...
Morning clouds will clear out but it will be a slow warm up.
After a brief interuption from the snow early this week, we will resume with mild autumn weather. Sunshine and 60s will carry us through the weekend into Monday.

