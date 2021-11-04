Democrat Senator Carol Blood running for governor

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska Senator Carol Blood is the first democrat to throw here name in the governor’s race.

Blood is touring the state and stopped in North Platte Wednesday. The district three senator of Bellevue announced her candidacy in September. She says she’s running because there is too much division in the unicameral.

“We need to help stop the bleed when it comes to the population of moving away,” Blood said. “You guys have lost one senator already and that’s actually one of my concerns with the consumption tax is that all of your money goes to the state. The vast majority of your senators are urban senators. Do you trust after already losing a senator in rural Nebraska that they are going to have your best interest at heart? I don’t know if I trust that. We really need to start looking at solutions where we come together. And again, stop this versus us narrative because its just killing Nebraska.”

Blood says her campaign focuses on maintaining public safety and improving public health, improving infrastructure and education, and prosperity for Nebraskans.

“I won four times in a highly republican area and I do that because I’m a person of my word,” Blood said. “I’m a person who gets things done and I don’t care what party you are from, I am going to going work with you.”

There are already several republican candidates running for governor. They include businessmen Charles Herbster and Michael Connely. Also, there’s state Senator Brett Lindstrom and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. Former governor Dave Heineman is still deciding whether he’ll run again.

