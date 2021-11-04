Advertisement

All doses used for kids aged 5-11 on first day of vaccinations

West Central District Health Department
10-year-old Elizabeth Cook lines up to receive her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
10-year-old Elizabeth Cook lines up to receive her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thursday was the first day shots were made available to kids aged 5-11-years old in North Platte and the West Central District Health Department area for COVID-19.

Parents and guardians may go to the health district’s website at wcdhd.org to plan for an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations.

