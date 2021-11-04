Friday Forecast: Sunshine, mild weather expected for Friday and the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a somewhat gray and gloomy start to November, sunshine and mild temperatures will arrive just in time for our Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Overall, the weather is expected to remain fairly quiet over the next few days before a storm will try and impact the state midweek next week.

Into Thursday evening, mostly clear and quiet conditions are expected across the area. A few clouds are expected to try and drift through the area overnight tonight, but skies should be sunny to mostly sunny skies for most of Friday thanks to a building ridge of high pressure aloft.

Temperatures overnight tonight and into Friday morning will be cool, but we’ve certainly already seen colder this year. Look for morning lows in the mid 30s to low 40s across the area.

Temperatures should make a nice jump on Friday afternoon with afternoon temperatures reaching into the upper 60s to low 70s for western Nebraska with mainly sunny skies. Winds will likely be a bit breezy from the west at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH at times.

The mild weather will run into the weekend as well with temperatures into the lower and middle 70s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon with sunny skies. Temperatures then trend back to more normal November numbers next week with highs in the mid 50s. Chances for any rain or snow won’t arrive until midweek next week when we’ll introduce some small precip chances.

