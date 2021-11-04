NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Midwest Championship Fighting is back and better than ever this Veteran’s Day with MCF 21: Salute to the Veterans.



MCF 21 is slated for Nov. 11 at the D & N Event Center in North Platte.



MCF 21 will feature an interactive experience for those in attendance unlike any other, launching an interactive MMA driven game-show style experience for patrons. Interactive games featuring members of the audience and two hosts will offer prize packages from MCF sponsors, which will air on the pay-per-view production.



MCF 21 will feature 16 fights, including 8 pro fights, 6 amateur fights, and 2 street fights. The card will feature 5 local fighters.



In its continuing quest to bring quality entertainment to North Platte, the D & N Event Center has purchased a new lighting system that is guaranteed to enhance the already one-of-a-kind MMA production, creating a light show often only seen in big arenas.



Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. on fight night, with the fighter parade at 7:30 p.m. and fights to begin at 8:00 p.m.



For tickets and information and to order the pay-per-view, visit www.remainsilentmma.com. Veterans with a valid military ID will be granted free admission as a way to say thank you for your brave service.

Please watch link below to further understand the new additions to the show.



https://youtu.be/Ln2_LeaQgJM

