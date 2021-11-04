Advertisement

Nebraska AG releases report on clergy abuse across state

AP
AP(AP)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Attorney General Doug Peterson on Thursday morning released a report on clergy sexual assault involving all three dioceses in the state.

The state’s investigation began in August 2018. At that time, Peterson asked the Archdiocese to hand over its own records dating back to 1978 on allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct by clergy.

Archbishop George Lucas said he welcomed the accountability and said the truth would be good for everyone.

In November 2018, the Archdiocese put out a list of 24 priests (38 clergy in all) that it found had substantiated allegations of sexual abuse against minors dating back to 1978. Lucas told 6 News at the time: “We acknowledge these ugly truths of the past so we can repent and so that we can be resolute in our determination that these things will not be repeated.

Its report showed troubled priests had traveled from church to church over the years.

The state requested records from all Catholic church entities and eventually issued 426 subpoenas for documents including psychological evaluations conducted on any priests investigated for sexual misconduct.

With the assistance of the Lincoln Police Department, the AG’s office examined 200 files on clergy members or diocese employees and reviewed 120 calls made to a hotline set up to report related assaults. In total, authorities examine 12 hours of phone interviews and 30,000 pages of records in their investigation and identified more than 250 victims:

  • 97 victims were in the Lincoln diocese; 158 were from the Omaha diocese; and the Grand Island diocese, which includes western Nebraska, had three victims
  • 236 victims were male, primarily boys; and 22 were female

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

