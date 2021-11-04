NPCC men fall to Colby 84-72

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC men’s basketball team opens the year with a four-game home stand and will start 1-1 following a loss to Colby CC 84-72 Wednesday night.

The first half never got wider than a half dozen points, resulting in an entertaining game for the Knights faithful. This includes powerful dunks by Bosnian freshman Timur Krupalija and a block by Jevarrick Butler, the 6′3′ guard from Cleveland, Texas.

The season is young and the black and gold will be looking to improve on last year’s 7-13 record. Their last winning record was 24-5 in 2018-19.

NPCC’s next two games to finish the home stand will be Friday against Laramie County CC at 7 p.m. and Saturday against Eastern Wyoming College at 4 p.m. After that is their first road game, a rematch against the Trojans on November 10th.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.