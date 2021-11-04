Advertisement

Stringing together some warmer days....

By John Walsh
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- Its time to move on from the cool, cloudy, gloomy weather from early this week to, shall we say, more palatable weather that we call all enjoy. The end of the week will have more sunshine filling the skies with temperatures trending warmer....some 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Stinging together some very pleasant days...
Temperatures into the weekend could push into the high 60s with a possibility of some areas maybe even hitting the 70 mark. The only “fly-in-the-ointment would be some possible high cloudiness on Saturday that could restrict warming somewhat, but still, for the first week of November it’s going to be pretty nice.

Uniform 60s across the region..
Next week an intense storm is expected to build in the Dakotas and track into the Upper Midwest. We will return seasonally cooler temperatures but whether the storm can generate rain or snow into Nebraska remains in question. It will certainly bring more clouds in by the middle of next week with daytime highs expected to be in the mid to upper 50s.

How far south the precipitation will go remains a question..
