Advertisement

$1M bond set for students accused of killing Iowa teacher

Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are charged as adults with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber.(KCRG)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KOLN/AP) - A judge set bond at $1 million each for two 16-year-old students charged with killing a high school Spanish teacher in southeast Iowa.

Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are charged as adults with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber.

The Fairfield High School teacher was reported missing on Tuesday, and her remains were found later that day at a park.

Court filings say her body was found under a tarp, and she suffered head trauma.

Graber taught Spanish at the school since 2012.

Court documents indicate the suspects, who are students at Fairfield, do not yet have attorneys.

Miller and Goodale are set to appear in court on Nov. 12.

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)(COURTESY)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Lavetta Langdon during her sentencing on July 12th in the Red Willow County Court.
Lavetta Langdon’s daughters share their mother’s story
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska AG: None of state’s 258 Catholic church abuse cases can be prosecuted
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that...
Nebraska AG examining legality of OSHA’s vaccine mandate as governors vow to fight it

Latest News

Cowboy Christmas takes place at the D&N Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m....
Cowboy Christmas brings 75 vendors together
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Nebraska suing to stop President Biden’s vaccine mandates
Temperatures will be well above average by Saturday afternoon.
Weekend Forecast: Sunshine and mild weather for the weekend; cooler weather returns next week!
Troopers locate meth, marijuana, cocaine in I-80 traffic stop