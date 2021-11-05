Benefit Breakfast for Kate Groves

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On November 6, a local church will be hosting a breakfast benefit for a North Platte woman battling brain cancer. Our Redeemer Lutheran Church is raising money for longtime member Kate Groves.

“It is important for us, as a community, to come together when we can to help each other out,” said Benefit Organizer Cassandra Lubsha. “We don’t just serve those in our church, but the community as well.”

In July, Kate Groves was life-flighted to Omaha. There, she was diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma, which is a rare malignant brain tumor. In the summer, she underwent surgery to remove the tumor. Now, she is going through aggressive radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

The funds raised from Saturday’s benefit will go towards her medical bills and living expenses.

“The community we live in is so supportive,” said Lubsha. “When my mom had two brain aneurysms, the benefit held for her was so overwhelming. I know the Grove family has been flooded with emotions, and their list of thank you notes has been growing every day.”

The Kate Groves benefit is Saturday, November 6, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. There will be a silent auction and craft fair going on at the same time.

