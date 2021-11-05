Cowboy Christmas brings 75 vendors together

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -This weekend, Cowboy Christmas is bringing vendors from across the state to one place for holiday shoppers. Starting on Saturday, Nov. 6, 75 vendors will be at the D&N event center for showcasing their various products. Many vendors are local small or home-based businesses stretching from Omaha to Scottsbluff. This holiday season, there is a big push for customers to shop local due to supply chain issues.

“North Platte is kind of limited on where you can find things,” said Coordinator Shelly Arensdorf. “We have several small businesses downtown now, but as far as several places under one roof, it is here.”

Admission for Cowboy Christmas is a canned food item or a cash donation. The food and money collected will be donated to a local pantry serving those in need. The concession stands will be run by fifth and sixth graders from Hershey, who are raising money for their trip to Florida next year.

Cowboy Christmas takes place at the D&N Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

