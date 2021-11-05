Advertisement

Father searching for daughter’s ashes after his truck was stolen

By Amanda Alvarado and William Puckett
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A father and his wife are searching for their daughter’s ashes after their truck was stolen near the North Carolina border.

Patrick Sanabria and his wife were hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Tuesday. When they returned to the spot they parked in, Sanabria’s white 1997 Ford Ranger was gone.

There was one item left in the truck that Sanabria wants back most; an owl pendant necklace with his 1-year-old daughter’s ashes inside.

“It’s like I lost her all over again,” Sanabria said.

Sanabria’s daughter passed away in May and he bought the necklace to remember her.

“It’s crazy. It blows my mind,” Sanabria said.

He is not worried about his truck. All he wants is the necklace back.

“Even that little pendant, that little piece, like I said it’s like losing her all over again. Like, she’s already gone and they just took a little bit more,” Sanabria said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavetta Langdon during her sentencing on July 12th in the Red Willow County Court.
Lavetta Langdon’s daughters share their mother’s story
The Community Redevelopment Authority (CRA) advances Sustainable Beef, LLC's redevelopment plan...
CRA advances Sustainable Beef LLC redvelopment plan to planning commission
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Chance Englebert, still missing.
No closer two years later, in search for Chance Englebert

Latest News

FILE - In this May 21, 2001, file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell talks with reporters...
Son and colleagues to eulogize soldier-diplomat Colin Powell
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fighting drags
The Golden Spike Tower has an array of holiday gifts and goodies ahead of the Christmas season.
Shopping local this holiday season
Holiday Shopping at Golden Spike Tower
Golden Spike Tower Holiday Room